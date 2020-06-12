xml:space="preserve">
Some advice for Brandon Scott: Stay humble, be inclusive | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 12, 2020 2:05 PM
City Council President Brandon Scott accepts the Democratic nomination for mayor of Baltimore outside his grandparents' house near where he grew up in Park Heights on Wednesday. June 10, 2020.
City Council President Brandon Scott accepts the Democratic nomination for mayor of Baltimore outside his grandparents' house near where he grew up in Park Heights on Wednesday. June 10, 2020. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

One aspect missing in your editorial (“Brandon Scott and Baltimore’s business leaders must find common ground,” June 10) is a call for some humility on the part of Brandon Scott.

You noted that Mr. Scott received 29.4% of votes cast which means that he was not the choice of over 70% of Baltimore voters, hardly a mandate for the sweeping changes on which he campaigned. As you point out, the Democratic mayoral nominee needs to build bridges with the business community and with Jim Shea’s guidance, he can do so.

To succeed, Mr. Scott needs to build respectful bridges with all segments of the community and avoid becoming the captive of his supporters and immediate staff. He needs to be the mayor for all Baltimoreans. Mr. Scott has the best wishes of many, myself included, who hope that he will turn out to be the right person at the right time.

Champe C. McCulloch, Millington,
