The fact is, children cannot be expected to read and do math if they’re unable to learn, think and focus. By strengthening critical executive function skills, students are better able to absorb academic content and be better prepared for 21st century careers. Brain fitness programs, now in over 7,200 U.S. schools nationwide, are achieving the kind of results that warrant serious attention. Schools do not need to wait for solutions to be developed and tested. Neuroscience-based programs that improve the outcomes for our youth are readily available. Our children are waiting.