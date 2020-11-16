xml:space="preserve">
Saddened by the Boy Scouts | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Nov 16, 2020 12:49 PM
Larry Akers, 60, at home in Middle River, is a survivor of sex abuse by Boy Scout leaders while he was in Hamilton Troop 149 at St. John's Methodist Church in the 1970s and 1980s. The abuse started when he was about 13. He still has his collection of Boy Scout patches. Akers has joined the lawsuits filed against the bankrupt Boy Scouts of America, and as a recovering alcoholic says the abuse almost destroyed his life. The deadline for other survivors to file a claim is Nov. 16. Nov. 11, 2020. P2
I’m saddened with what has happened to the Boy Scouts of America (“‘Now it’s out ... America knows.’ Maryland men tell of decades-old child sexual abuse amid Boy Scouts bankruptcy,” Nov. 13).

Some of my fondest memories include summers at Broad Creek, weekend camping at Camp Cone in Harford County, as well as the friends I still have today. I never experienced the horrors of abuse, but those wonderful memories are now tarnished forever.

Richard Crystal, Pikesville

