Saddened by the Boy Scouts | READER COMMENTARY

Larry Akers, 60, at home in Middle River, is a survivor of sex abuse by Boy Scout leaders while he was in Hamilton Troop 149 at St. John's Methodist Church in the 1970s and 1980s. The abuse started when he was about 13. He still has his collection of Boy Scout patches. Akers has joined the lawsuits filed against the bankrupt Boy Scouts of America, and as a recovering alcoholic says the abuse almost destroyed his life. The deadline for other survivors to file a claim is Nov. 16. Nov. 11, 2020. P2 (Amy Davis)