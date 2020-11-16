Saddened by the Boy Scouts | READER COMMENTARY

I’m saddened with what has happened to the Boy Scouts of America (“‘Now it’s out ... America knows.’ Maryland men tell of decades-old child sexual abuse amid Boy Scouts bankruptcy,” Nov. 13).
Some of my fondest memories include summers at Broad Creek, weekend camping at Camp Cone in Harford County, as well as the friends I still have today. I never experienced the horrors of abuse, but those wonderful memories are now tarnished forever.
Richard Crystal, Pikesville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.