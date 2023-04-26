Boxing is not a sport | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun persists in putting articles about boxing in the “Sports” pages. Boxing is not a sport. It is a competition between two individuals bent on hurting, injuring or even, on rare occasions, killing their opponent in order to win. Since so many people pay to be entertained by this barbaric display, all news and information and puffery about it should be in your “Entertainment” pages (”What’s at stake when Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia fight Saturday? ‘The face of boxing.’” April 21).

Further evidence that boxing should not be considered a true sport is the fact that Gervonta “Tank” Davis is permitted to engage in his livelihood while awaiting sentencing for a hit-and-run crash that left four people injured. In any true sport, he would be suspended from participation until some resolution of his legal challenges.

— Harris Factor, Columbia

