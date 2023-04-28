Advertisement
Readers Respond

Lou Benson: Boxing is a sport that has uplifted many in Baltimore and beyond | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Former professional boxer Lou Benson will be inducted into the Maryland Boxing Hall of Fame. He says the selection "is a circle completed in my life. ... I'm honored and humbled to be chosen."

I must respond to Harris Factor in his recent letter to the editor, “Boxing is not a sport” (April 26). His claim makes clear he doesn’t understand the science and the art involved. Of course, there is danger — as there is in almost all sports. And all sports are largely entertaining. I don’t understand the correlation between allowing Tank Davis to participate while awaiting sentencing for a hit and run crash and the validity of boxing being considered a sport.

Factor fails to understand the importance of a career in the sport that has uplifted many people throughout history. Many young people appreciate the chance boxing gives them to fulfill their dreams. I’m sure Factor would have a different opinion if he put on the gloves and gave it a try. I know a bit about the history of the sport: I participated in 32 pro fights and was inducted into the Maryland Boxing Hall of Fame in 2004.

— Lou Benson, Baltimore

The writer is president of Ring 101 International Veterans Boxing Association.

