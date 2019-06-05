Boxing for title of Baltimore's top drug lord

So I guess under Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young's "Fight Club" paradigm (“Baltimore isn’t ‘Boys Town,’ Mayor Young, and boxing matches aren’t going to end street violence,” June 3) that if the leader of the Crips dukes it out with the leader of the Bloods over drug turf, that the winner will be declared the rightful "Drug Lord" of Baltimore?

Dave Reich, Perry Hall

