Boxers should wear helmets

TV advertisements for boxing usually depict a knockout punch or a highlight of a most violent fight scene (“Gervonta Davis’ homecoming fight brings attention to Baltimore’s overlooked boxing history,” July 25). I personally despise watching these clips and they make me wonder why anyone enjoys this violence. Violent advertisements should have a warning as to their content so I can turn away.
I hate to see a boxer’s head snapped back by a punch. Almost certainly that hit results in a concussion. Concussions usually negatively impact the long term individual’s health and drain society’s already diminished health resources.
Why do fans laugh and cheer when a boxer sustains a violent hit? What does that say about our society? Society needs to start diminishing violence as sports mirrors society.
Most sports worldwide recognize the dangers of a concussion and at least give lip service to prevention, protection and treatment. Why not boxing? Let’s start with a requirement that boxers were helmets as required in the Olympics. Then require advertisers to warn about violent advertisements. And don’t enable disputes to be settled by boxing (“World champion boxer Gervonta Davis supports Baltimore mayor’s idea to move street disputes to the ring,” July 24)
Bob Dylan explained it pretty well years ago in the song “Who killed Davey Moore and what did he die for”?
Alan Pflugrad
