Designate Towson’s Bosley Mansion as historic landmark | READER COMMENTARY

The vote in favor of the special status should be an easy one for the 15-member commission as the property satisfies at least three of the possible five criteria for landmarks status (only one is needed). The structure is associated with a person of historic importance — Dr. Bosley donated the land where the Baltimore County Courthouse stands, securing Towson as the county seat. Second, it has a distinctive example of a particular architectural style or period as the mansion is one of the few extant pre-Civil War Victorian era structures complete with a mansard roof and cupola.