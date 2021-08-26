Designate Towson’s Bosley Mansion as historic landmark | READER COMMENTARY

For far too long, the legacy of the second most important man in Towson’s history has been overlooked. But soon, the Baltimore County Landmarks Preservation Commission can change that and give Dr. Grafton Bosley his much-deserved due.
On Sept. 9, the commission will hear testimony about why the Bosley Mansion, located at 400 Georgia Court in the Southland Hills neighborhood, should be granted the designation as a landmark, forever enshrining the pre-Civil War home of Dr. Bosley and the 4-acre green open space that has anchored the West Towson community.
The vote in favor of the special status should be an easy one for the 15-member commission as the property satisfies at least three of the possible five criteria for landmarks status (only one is needed). The structure is associated with a person of historic importance — Dr. Bosley donated the land where the Baltimore County Courthouse stands, securing Towson as the county seat. Second, it has a distinctive example of a particular architectural style or period as the mansion is one of the few extant pre-Civil War Victorian era structures complete with a mansard roof and cupola.
And, finally, it is associated with a historic event. The building and its surrounding lawn and gardens are the idyllic keystones to the layout of Southland Hills, one of Towson’s first planned residential communities.
Since the building was recently vacated by the Presbyterian Home of Maryland, neighbors now are campaigning to save the historic structure and preserve one of the last remaining green spaces in Towson’s urban core. The special status also could be a steppingstone to creating a pocket park that would fulfill Councilman David Marks’s goal of preserving open space, strengthening neighborhoods and enhancing the quality of life of Towson’s neighborhoods.
The landmarks designation would ensure the legacy of Dr. Bosley, runner-up in Towson’s history to the eponymous tavern owner Joseph Towson.
To endorse the Bosley Mansion landmarks nomination, email histpres@baltimorecountymd.gov.
Georgia Chantiles-Ruby, Thomas and Barbara Gayler, Ann Snoeyenbos, Ted Amos, Kathryn Denison and Bob Oeste, Towson
The writers represent the community and environmental conservation organization Friends of Bosley Green.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.