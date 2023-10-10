Legal standing of Biden’s border wall policy unclear | READER COMMENTARY

A border wall section stands on July 14, 2021, near La Grulla, Texas. On Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, the Biden administration announced that they waived 26 federal laws in South Texas to allow border wall construction, marking the administration's first use of a sweeping executive power employed often during the Donald Trump presidency. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP, File) (Delcia Lopez/AP)

Recently, The Baltimore Sun reported that President Joe Biden believes he is abiding by the law in authorizing further construction of a border wall (”Biden faces more criticism about the U.S.-Mexico border, one of his biggest problems heading into 2024,” Oct. 7).

But in order to move forward with the wall, Biden waived (or possibly ignored) 26 federal laws. Yet the administration claims that “the law” requires certain funding to be used for the border wall.

I am at a loss to understand how President Biden can waive 26 federal laws, but feels duty-bound to comply with a 27th.

— David Mayhew, Cockeysville

