U.S. border problems stem from lack of government resources | READER COMMENTARY

Former U.S. Rep. Gary Frank writes that the Roman Empire fell, in part, because it was unable to protect its borders (”Borders, fall of Roman Empire and today’s Democrats,” Oct. 14). But he neglects to mention the futility of the Great Wall in keeping out the thundering horde in China.
The problem at the border is due to people like him: legislators who have neglected to address the real issue which is the lack of resources there to process the people who want to come here legally. Using law enforcement agencies to deal with the problem is utterly inadequate to the task.
Treating all immigrants as if they are “illegal” criminals is not only dehumanizing and playing into the hands of white supremacists with their racist replacement theory, it also prevents us from focusing on the real criminals. Mr. Frank should know better.
Bayard Williams, Towson
