xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

U.S. border problems stem from lack of government resources | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 19, 2021 2:39 PM
In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo asylum seekers receive food as they wait for news of policy changes at the border, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File).
In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo asylum seekers receive food as they wait for news of policy changes at the border, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). (Gregory Bull/AP)

Former U.S. Rep. Gary Frank writes that the Roman Empire fell, in part, because it was unable to protect its borders (”Borders, fall of Roman Empire and today’s Democrats,” Oct. 14). But he neglects to mention the futility of the Great Wall in keeping out the thundering horde in China.

The problem at the border is due to people like him: legislators who have neglected to address the real issue which is the lack of resources there to process the people who want to come here legally. Using law enforcement agencies to deal with the problem is utterly inadequate to the task.

Advertisement

Treating all immigrants as if they are “illegal” criminals is not only dehumanizing and playing into the hands of white supremacists with their racist replacement theory, it also prevents us from focusing on the real criminals. Mr. Frank should know better.

Bayard Williams, Towson

Advertisement
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement