U.S. must regain control of its borders | READER COMMENTARY

When a country spreads the welcome mat, as the United States apparently has done, people from around the world will take up the offer. We project a worldwide image of plentiful jobs, excellent health care, free education and above all, personal freedom, therefore billions pay attention. Now, we are paying the price, and so are those who naively believed the hype (”US begins flying Haitian migrants home; blocks part of Mexican border at isolated Texas town,” Sep. 19).