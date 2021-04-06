Border crisis is real; partisanship makes it worse | READER COMMENTARY

I understand that our politics is totally partisan with the “bi” out of the picture. This is easily displayed with almost every vote in Congress. With that said, Robert B. Reich’s recent commentary, “Republicans fabricating border crisis” (April 2), gets it wrong. He could have blamed the Republicans, Democrats, both parties or neither, but don’t tell the public that what is now happening at our borders is not a crisis.
My suggestion would have been to start with this headline: “A border crisis: Who is to blame?” He could then proceed with whatever biased information he thought necessary.
Michael Metzger, Owings Mills
