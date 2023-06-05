City arts leader Brian Lyles deserves better | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Council members Odette Ramos and Zeke Cohen discuss their proposal to increase the Enoch Pratt Library's 2023-24 budget by $1 million, while reducing BOPA's budget by the same amount. June 1, 2023. (Emily Opilo/Baltimore Sun) (Emily Opilo)

I’m responding to Mary Carole McCauley’s recent article regarding the actions of the Baltimore City Council in regard to the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts (”Baltimore mayor, City Council leaders vow to seek ‘alternative’ after BOPA budget hearing disappoints,” June 2).

While I am not defending the actions of the executives of BOPA, the grilling of board chair Brian Lyles was unconscionable theater at its worst. Brian is an excellent human being, passionate lover of the arts, trustworthy and hardworking, and he does not deserve the posturing and degrading grandstanding exhibited by the council members.

Shame on them for using their weak leadership against a volunteer who is only doing his best for the citizens of Baltimore.

— Terry H. Morgenthaler, Baltimore

