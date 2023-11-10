Juvenile boot camp didn’t work before, and won’t work now | READER COMMENTARY

I can enlighten Richard T. Webb of Parkton as to whatever happened to Maryland’s boot camp experiment (“Bring back boot camp for young offenders,” Nov. 3). It turned out one of the most spectacular failures in the history of Maryland prisons.

It was sold to Gov. William Donald Schaefer in 1990 as just the thing. The original requirements limited boot camp to young men under 26 sentenced to their first adult incarceration of not more than five years for a nonviolent crime, typically drug distribution. The idea was that six months of military-style discipline would shock them into the straight-and-narrow. Successful completion of boot camp guaranteed parole.

We tried it for almost 20 years. Doris Layton MacKenzie, an eminent criminologist at the University of Maryland, was commissioned to study Maryland’s boot camp, among other states. She concluded that it had no effect whatsoever on the rate at which its graduates returned to prison for subsequent crimes. I interviewed at least 100 men who at intake qualified for boot camp and started the program. Escapes were regular (some men are still in the wind), parole violations were a standard result, and many inmates I met again on their next “bit.”

We could never find enough men to qualify for the program, so it was expanded regularly, eventually allowing men in their 30s with two prior adult incarcerations, including violent crimes, but excluding sex offenses, child abuse and having shot someone. In its last years, boot camp served simply as bed space for our chronically overcrowded prisons.

Reviving the program may sound attractive, but I can promise that it would fail again.

— Hal Riedl, Baltimore

The writer worked from 1990 to 2010 in the Maryland prisons, most of them at the intake prison for newly sentenced men and parole violators.

