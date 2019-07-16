This is why Md. taxpayers have no business paying for private schools

A lawyer with strange thought processes says of a religious academy, “The teaching of the school should be no business of the state.” If the teaching of the school should be no business of the state, then the funding of the school should be no business of the state. It is ridiculous to suggest that our tax dollars should be given to anything calling itself a school, teaching any sort of anti-scientific, anti-historical, or other nonsense it likes (“Maryland banned a school from voucher program over anti-LGBT views. It says that violates religious freedom,” July 15).