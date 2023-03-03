Parents: Maryland should retain its BOOST private-school scholarships | READER COMMENTARY

Parents with limited resources deserve the chance to provide for their children

I was appalled by the editorial in The Baltimore Sun urging the end of the Maryland BOOST scholarship program (”Maryland’s BOOST scholarship program deserves to end,” Feb. 28). I’m a BOOST parent, and my son is in college today because of his BOOST scholarship. All public schools should be excellent, but children need different things for success as our governor knows from his own life. Parents like me who don’t have many resources deserve the same opportunity to provide that for their children.

BOOST scholarships (which go to families, not directly to schools) help parents with very limited incomes, the majority of whom are persons of color, give their children opportunity. I’ve spent enough time in Annapolis advocating for BOOST to know that the General Assembly gives funds to private colleges and for private child care operators. Those expenditures are a good use of state dollars and get approved because the teachers union doesn’t oppose them — unlike K-12 education.

Advertisement

Maryland’s program isn’t even that big. It’s less than 0.2% of the funds the state gives to public schools. Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania and Virginia all offer much larger scholarship programs.

As a mother, my child is everything. He and children like him should not be left behind. I have faith, though, that Gov. Wes Moore will do the right thing for Maryland families and keep BOOST.

Advertisement

— Nefertari Lee, Edgewood

Not all children learn well in the same environment

I currently supervise a young woman of color at our church food pantry, who is required to acquire service learning credits for Archbishop Spalding High School. She previously attended the Sister’s Academy Middle School in Lansdowne, Southwest Baltimore County.

The child of a single mother in the Baltimore Highlands neighborhood, she has told me that it would not be possible for her to attend a private high school, if she did not have BOOST assistance (”Maryland lawmakers question Gov. Wes Moore’s choice to reduce funding for school choice program,” Feb. 27). It is for aspiring doctors like her, that the Maryland Delegation created BOOST in 2016. Currently, BOOST makes up barely one tenth of 1% of the state’s multi billion dollar education budget, and we currently provide assistance to private colleges. As a retired public educator, I have long held the view that not all children are the same, nor do they learn in the same way or same environment. BOOST gives the taxpayers value for their tax dollars and is widely supported among all demographic groups, including 73% support among African Americans.

— Bill Selway, Severn

My children deserve a first-class education

I offered to give some remarks on the BOOST program and how it has helped my family. I am 43 years old. At the age of 40 I obtained my master’s degree. My older three children were never given the opportunity for a private education or any other privileges that the middle class or higher class have, due to our poverty level. I decided long ago that I was going to work hard to make sure that I can give my younger children what they need to be successful. I started at the age of 30 working toward my degree. I thought when I was done with my master’s of science degree I would be set up for success. After all, my entire childhood, I was always told if you had a college degree you would never have to worry. After obtaining my degree in 2020, reality hit. A degree means nothing except that you have a degree! Oh and a lot of student loan debt! I make $20.75 an hour doing a job I absolutely love. Unfortunately, I still receive section 8, SNAP benefits, day care vouchers and medical assistance. BOOST has provided me the opportunity to give my children the education that they deserve and that I strove for.

My 11-year-old, who has cognitive delays, had some amazing teachers/paraprofessionals in public school who worked with him to do their best. I think there are some amazing things in the public school system, and I’m thankful for those who strive to do their best. I, on the other hand, wanted more for my children. My 8-year-old also has a disability. Both of my children were falling through the cracks in the public sector. Private school has given my children a sense of hope. It has taught them to pray when times are tough. It has shown them compassion and grace, discipline and concern. It has taught them to be a light in this dark world and to shine bright for others. I have no doubt that private school is enriching their lives, and will make them an asset to society. This is the first year that both my 8 and 11-year-old are attending private school. There is no other way that my children would have this opportunity if it weren’t for BOOST assistance, as I can’t afford to pay for a first-class education.

— Candie Gilbert, Hagerstown

Children deserve to go to private school, like Gov. Moore did

As a BOOST parent, I have been blessed to have this type of scholarship for my children. It is unfair that now Wes Moore, who people elected as Marylands’ governor, wants to reduce this financial help that thousands of parents have and depend on to send their children to school. As parents we want to have options for our children. Boost has made a huge impact because my children are being raised in a safer environment that includes values. Kids that have this type of help succeed because they go on to college to become professionals, and thus help society and become responsible adults. They deserve the same opportunities other children have, as well as Mr. Moore, as he attended a private school. Please listen to us parents who are advocating since our children don’t have a voice and we are their voice. Do not end BOOST; our children deserve better!

Advertisement

— Erika Rejase, Rosedale

BOOST helped grandsons grow by leaps and bounds

I am writing this in response to the threat of canceling the BOOST Program. This program has meant the world to me as a grandmother raising my three grandsons, who are 8, 9 and 10. My son is a single parent and has a limited income. My son would never be able to afford a private school on his income.

My grandsons have grown by leaps and bounds at Calvary Christian Academy, and if they were in public school, their school is out of our area so there would be long bus rides and standing at the bus stop in the dark. We live in a rural area where the school has closed, so it is detrimental that they be able to have this BOOST program and continue in their school that they’ve been in for three years now.

I encourage anyone who can to stand up and fight for this. Our kids deserve a chance to be in the best environment for their situation, and Calvary is that for my grandsons. We would not be able to keep these boys enrolled if the BOOST program is terminated and it would be devastating to them as all of their friends are there.

— Sherry Mcmillan, Oldtown

HIgh-achieving child bullied in public school

Our daughter, a Junior at Mount De Sales Academy High School for Girls, has received an amazing education in part due to the funding we have received through BOOST. We are a low-income white family that values a quality education. Our daughter previously attended a public middle school where she was bullied for “doing more work then they were expected to do,” other students ridiculed her for trying to be successful, going above and beyond in the classroom, volunteering with organizations within the school for students with special needs (“Best Buddies”), being kind and considerate.

Advertisement

The BOOST funding isn’t about public versus private for us. It’s about a strong academic experience, being surrounded by other students who strive to do and be better, to go above an beyond, not settle for bare minimum or, in some cases, less. It’s about being able to prepare our daughter for a bright future, despite being a low income, white family trying our best to make ends meet and wanting to educate our children with high moral and educational standards. It’s about consistency, accountability, success, giving my child the best foundation for success despite not having the resources to do it alone.

Students like my daughter deserve an education that builds them up on a daily basis, not tears them down. I know the learning environment she is currently in does that for her. She is an honor roll student, plays sports, participates in numerous clubs, and has plans for a bright future. Taking away the BOOST funding deprives children, like mine, the opportunity to learn in the environment that suits them best. BOOST funding is a drop in the bucket compared to what the state spends on public schools. I urge our governor to continue the BOOST funding, allowing children to learn and grow to their fullest potential, and giving parents the right to choose that environment.

— Danielle Remesch, Catonsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.