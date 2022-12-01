Dear boomers: My bad. Love, Serious Bicycle Advocate | READER COMMENTARY

It appears my recent letter to the editor struck a nerve, though not the one I was aiming for. I agree with Georgia Corso and others who took issue with my casual use of the word “boomer” (”Insulting city residents of a certain age does not solve problems,” Nov. 30). It was unnecessary and derisive, and the letter would have been better without it. I apologize.

I also regret that it distracted readers from my core point — that, each day, three to four Baltimoreans are injured by vehicles (”People against bike lanes don’t deserve to be heard,” Nov. 23). In fact, on the day the letter was published, a bicyclist was reportedly hit by a car just blocks away from Central Avenue. It doesn’t need to be this way. In a city where one-third of residents do not own a car, we should do everything at our disposal to reduce preventable roadside injuries and deaths.

I’m confident we can all agree that everybody who needs to use the road — drivers, bikers, pedestrians, scooters, etc. — deserves to come home safely.

— Lucas Reilly, Baltimore

