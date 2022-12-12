Take it from this 75-year-old: Baltimoreans need bike lanes | READER COMMENTARY

John Hardesty of Priceless Industries pieces together a decal to the new bike lane along Central Avenue at Fleet Street. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

I take exception to the recent letter to the editor that claimed Baby Boomers are the ones who have no use for bike lanes (”People against bike lanes don’t deserve to be heard,” Nov. 23). I am 75 years old and depend on my bike to stay healthy and as a practical mode of local transportation. I find biking around the city is plenty fast and easy on my joints. There are no parking tickets to plague me. It’s an easy way to stay trim and fit, and it’s affordable.

Many of my boomer friends who, like myself, are homeowners who pay Baltimore property taxes, want safer biking on our city streets. A boomer lives longer by biking and lives longer yet with safer streets.

— George Frazier, Baltimore

