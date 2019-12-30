As a longtime volunteer at the Maryland Book Bank I have been dismayed over the “Healthy Holly” scandal (“Healthy Holly scandal reveals UMMS board’s failures,” Dec. 20). I think about how much of a difference the $800,000 could have made for children, families and schools in Baltimore city who lack books instead of being corruptly donated to former mayor Catherine Pugh. For a nonprofit like the MBB, a donation of that size could help keep two Ravens Bookmobiles loaded with quality books for visits to elementary schools, keep shelves at the Book Bank well stocked for teachers and families to take back to their classrooms and homes, and so much more. I also think of the difference it would have made had the former mayor published quality books featuring African American children. There is a great need for better representation in children’s books, and it’s such a shame how much money and effort went into distributing a poorly written series. What a lost opportunity to make a real difference for children in Baltimore city.