Book banning and echoes of 1930s Germany | READER COMMENTARY

There was a short but disturbing article about a recent attempt by a Tennessee school district to ban a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about the Holocaust (“Book ban efforts are nothing new in US schools, but experts call recent political tactics ‘startling,’” Jan. 31). This follows on a current active push by conservative school boards across the country to call for the banning of books dealing with sex, racism, violence and drugs, with some school board members even calling for books to be burned.
If one pays attention to history, these events recall the horrific scene on May 10, 1933 when thousands of books thought to be “un-German” were thrown into fires throughout universities in Nazi Germany.
Straight lines can be drawn from book burnings in Germany which led to the horrors of the Holocaust and the banning of books in this country leading to growing anti-semitism exemplified by the recent attack at the Texas synagogue.
Sadly, we are on a slippery slope as history does tend to repeat itself.
Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville
