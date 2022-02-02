Book banning and echoes of 1930s Germany | READER COMMENTARY

There was a short but disturbing article about a recent attempt by a Tennessee school district to ban a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about the Holocaust (“Book ban efforts are nothing new in US schools, but experts call recent political tactics ‘startling,’” Jan. 31). This follows on a current active push by conservative school boards across the country to call for the banning of books dealing with sex, racism, violence and drugs, with some school board members even calling for books to be burned.