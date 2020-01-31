If there were some journalistic award for the category of “Are you kidding me?” then your editorial on John Bolton would certainly qualify as a most worthy contender (“Let’s hear from McDonogh School graduate John Bolton on Ukraine aid and what Trump said," Jan. 27).
Now that many erstwhile antiwar activists and progressives have chosen to make common cause with this war criminal in their never-Trump crusade, it must be time to whitewash his long list of atrocities. Hence, your editorial has the gall to claim that his record “doesn’t appear to involve blatant lies."
Excuse me? Mr. Bolton was an active, central, loudmouthed proponent of one of the biggest and deadliest mass deception operations in American history, the Iraqi weapons of mass destruction hoax. No amount of editorial lipstick will ever pretty up this picture. As for John Bolton’s newfound cheering section among the anti-Trump left-liberals, those folks should hang their heads in shame.
Doug Mallouk, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.