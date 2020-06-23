Do not reward John Bolton’s unconscionable behavior by buying his book | READER COMMENTARY

By holding on to information that incriminates Donald Trump until he could publish his book, John Bolton reveals that he is as craven, greedy and deeply selfish as the president (”5 takeaways from John Bolton’s book about President Trump,” June 18).
Had Mr. Bolton told his story to the House Judiciary Committee, we might have been able to remove Mr. Trump from office and begin to recover from his disastrous presidency. Do not buy John Bolton’s book! Do not reward him for his unconscionable behavior.
Ellen Rosenthal, Baltimore
