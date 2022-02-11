Muggsy has always been a good guy | READER COMMENTARY

In 1970, I was a young kindergarten teacher at Charles Carroll of Carrollton Elementary School. There was a wonderful student in my class, Tyrone Bogues, who is memorable because he was bright, level headed, and kind hearted. I followed Muggsy’s basketball career, always seeing the kind soul in the fierce competitor. I was touched to read the article about his unlikely friendship with Samiyah Nasir (”Howard High girls basketball guard Samiyah Nasir and former Dunbar, NBA star Muggsy Bogues develop unlikely friendship,” Feb. 7).
It came as no surprise to read that Muggsy continues to make a difference in the lives of others. There is nothing better for a teacher than to see a student achieve success and accept responsibility to give back to the community. Thank you, Tyrone and Samiyah, for sharing your story, and thank you, Baltimore Sun, for placing it on the front page. I look forward to following Samiyah’s journey.
Georgia King, Baltimore
