All police officers should wear body cameras | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Police body cameras can look a bit like small cell phones clipped to the front pocket.

Although the recent article, “Hundreds of Baltimore County officers don’t have body cameras years after program’s start; goal is to reach all ‘well before’ deadline” (Aug. 26), was mainly about Baltimore County police officers, without a Baltimore City police officer recording the response and subsequent death of my son (”Dan Rodricks: Did Baltimore first responders do enough to save Jeremy Davidson? His mom deserves to know.” Aug. 23) I would never have proof of the 24-minute fiasco involving two EMTs and four members of the Baltimore City Fire Department.

They should be required for all law enforcement in Maryland. And the public should be aware that is available for a small fee.

— Lynn Weisberg, Pikesville

