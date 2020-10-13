xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Bob Wallace for Baltimore mayor | COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 13, 2020 12:05 PM
Independence Baltimore mayoral candidate Bob Wallace gives a Canton resident the thumbs up as he campaigns in the neighborhood meeting with city voters.
Independence Baltimore mayoral candidate Bob Wallace gives a Canton resident the thumbs up as he campaigns in the neighborhood meeting with city voters. (Kenneth K. Lam)

Bob Wallace should be the next Mayor of Baltimore (“How an independent candidate for Baltimore mayor is trying to persuade a deep-blue city to vote for him,” Sept. 25). He has the knowledge, and the experience in running a hugely successful business. He will change the terrible condition of Baltimore City. I know he will stop the vandalism that has changed Hampden and Federal Hill. The city is dirty and dangerous. This has to stop. Bob Wallace can make it happen. Bob Wallace can make the changes Baltimore needs. No one else has done this. Baltimore City needs Bob Wallace.

Mimi Roeder Vaughan, Lutherville-Timonium

