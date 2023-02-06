How can a stacked board provide oversight? | READER COMMENTARY

Regarding review of Baltimore conduit use (“Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott moving quickly on deal for BGE to take over conduit maintenance,” Feb. 1): What is the purpose of the Board of Estimates if the mayor is on the board along with two of his appointees? The mayor controls 3 of 5 votes. So, what function is served by the Board of Estimates? The state of Maryland seems to have a similar “oversight” board.

— Larry Williams, Towson

