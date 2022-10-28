B&O Museum went off the tracks in canceling traditional model train exhibit | READER COMMENTARY

The B&O Railroad Museum has long pulled out all the stops for the holidays with decorations, model trains and train rides. File. (Cassidy Johnson/Baltimore Sun). (Cassidy Johnson / Baltimore Sun)

I was extremely disappointed to learn that the B&O Railroad Museum’s administration will not be featuring model train exhibits over the December holidays this year.

As a model railroader, I always looked forward to the exhibits from clubs all over the region who came to display their train layouts and enlighten people about the fun of creating train displays in their own homes.

What better way to spur the interest of people in setting up that great Baltimore tradition of a train garden around the Christmas tree? And what a wonderful way to get children interested in a train set as a gift. Model train sets can be as simple or complex, as inexpensive or invested, as the user chooses to make them. They are a wonderful diversion and an excellent and fulfilling hobby that can last a lifetime.

At the same time, the exhibit brought people to the museum when schools were out and allowed children and adults alike to learn about the essential role played by railroads in the development of cities today. And at a time when people prefer to fly or travel by car, the industry of train travel could use an educational boost. I would think that the museum’s board of directors would see the wisdom of this.

The city needs to bring in more tourists (including children) who see the area as a fun, vibrant place to explore, and museums are a key to this. Removing a very interesting and fun exhibit is not only a poor business decision, but it also speaks to the disinterest in the board of directors in moving the institution — and the city — forward.

The B&O Railroad Museum will be using an exhibit this year based on The Polar Express. The problem there is that even the lowest-priced ticket (for very young children) is $47, with adult tickets starting at $57, meaning even a small family stands to spend more than $100 on a ticket to this exhibit. The model train exhibit was free with the purchase of admission to the museum, making it affordable.

I hope this incredibly poor, shortsighted and detrimental decision will be revisited in years to come.

— Mary Helen Sprecher, Columbia

