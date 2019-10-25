While serving as head of the Office of Railroad Policy at the Federal Railroad Administration, I was invited to speak at the reopening of the B&O Museum after its roof was severely damaged in a heavy snowfall. I began my talk with this: ”It is a privilege to speak at this event honoring America’s “Second Railroad." I then went on to explain that America’s first rail line went through my hometown — Milton, Mass. — years before the B&O line was begun. The Quincy Granite Railway was operating in 1826 before the B&O began to move in 1830. Moreover, the Granite Railway moved great blocks of granite used to build the Bunker Hill Monument over swampy marshlands to reach a river port. That was a far greater engineering challenge.