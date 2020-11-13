xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

All hail the John Waters' restrooms | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Nov 13, 2020 1:25 PM
Richard Serra's "Birthday Drawing" (1996), inside the home of John Waters in Baltimore, Oct. 29, 2020. Waters is donating artworks from his personal collection to the Baltimore Museum of Art.
Richard Serra's "Birthday Drawing" (1996), inside the home of John Waters in Baltimore, Oct. 29, 2020. Waters is donating artworks from his personal collection to the Baltimore Museum of Art. (Andrew Mangum/The New York Times)

I read in The Baltimore Sun that, as a response to John Waters' art bequest, the Baltimore Museum of Art will name two bathrooms for him (“John Waters bequeaths his art collection to Baltimore Museum of Art, whose bathrooms will be named in his honor,” Nov. 11).

No matter how formal the museum will be with the official signage outside those rooms, in my mind they’ll be the “Waters' Closets.”

Advertisement

Ed Schneider, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement