All hail the John Waters' restrooms | READER COMMENTARY

I read in The Baltimore Sun that, as a response to John Waters' art bequest, the Baltimore Museum of Art will name two bathrooms for him (“John Waters bequeaths his art collection to Baltimore Museum of Art, whose bathrooms will be named in his honor,” Nov. 11).
No matter how formal the museum will be with the official signage outside those rooms, in my mind they’ll be the “Waters' Closets.”
Ed Schneider, Baltimore
