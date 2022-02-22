xml:space="preserve">
Voshell deserves prominent display at BMA | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Feb 22, 2022 2:42 PM
One of James W. Voshell's murals was installed in 1990 at 2229-1/2 W. Pratt Street in Baltimore. (Handout/Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts).
The Baltimore Museum of Art should consider an exhibition by James W. Voshell, an artist who has captured the Baltimore experience unlike any other. A treasury of his work was recently published in a book, “James W. Voshell: His Life and Art,” by Mycelium Press.

On of Mr. Voshell’s well-known murals, “The Checker Players” (28 feet by 46 feet) from 1976 was a favorite of the late William Donald Schaefer. But it is just one of hundreds of realistic images that showcase Baltimore from a poignant perspective. His work belongs in the BMA and I urge them to host a showing.

Bob Hieronimus, Owings Mills

