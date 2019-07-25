When will BMA address parking?

How wonderful that the Baltimore Museum of Art’s works by Henri Matisse will now have their own dedicated center within the museum thanks to a grant from the Ruth Carol Fund (“With $5 million gift and new center, Baltimore Museum of Art aims to cement its name as world’s Matisse HQ,” July 25).
It is, however, an inexcusable shame that many of us won't see get to see this because of the truly appalling parking situation for this world-class museum.
Nancy Spies, Jarrettsville
