BMA is a museum, not a mausoleum | READER COMMENTARY

I, too, was aghast at first at the deaccessioning at the Baltimore Museum of Art, though I’d always thought the super-Aryan Christ in Andy Warhol’s painting (not so much the silk screen piece) was on the borderline of obscene. And I’ve always prayed — literally prayed — not to keep on seeing both sides of significant issues. That said, and said as an octogenarian who started going to the BMA every Saturday morning all by myself from age 10 until my late teens to say hi to the unwrapped mummy and the little girl Degas dancer and attend art classes, I now am on the side of not turning a museum into a mausoleum (“BMA critics missing the point about attempts to be more inclusive,” Oct. 16).