What joys the Cone Collection has brought Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Thanks to Frederick Rasmussen for his delightful contribution to The Baltimore Sun (”When noted modernist painter Henri Matisse visited Baltimore and Etta Cone,” Dec. 23), my 17 years of serving as a docent to the world famous impressionisms of Henri Matisse, Paul Cézanne, Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Alfred Sisley and Jean Frédéric Bazille came zooming back.
All those hours of reading letters accumulated in the Cone Library written by the artists to Claribel and Etta Cone had been so insightful into their genuine relationships.
Last December, I visited the current Matisse exhibit at the Baltimore Museum of Art with my great-grandchildren Belle and Jackson Vining from Milwaukee. Belle and I celebrated her 16th birthday in all its youthful jubilance along with my ancient 96th birthday with Robyn, their mother, at Gertrude’s restaurant. ”There is absolutely no delectable seafood like this in Wisconsin,” announced Jackson as he gobbled up the last remnants of the meal.
It was, indeed, a privilege to study and transfer my knowledge concerning the Cone Collection.
Anne Allen Boyce Dandy, Cockeysville
