What joys the Cone Collection has brought Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Last December, I visited the current Matisse exhibit at the Baltimore Museum of Art with my great-grandchildren Belle and Jackson Vining from Milwaukee. Belle and I celebrated her 16th birthday in all its youthful jubilance along with my ancient 96th birthday with Robyn, their mother, at Gertrude’s restaurant. ”There is absolutely no delectable seafood like this in Wisconsin,” announced Jackson as he gobbled up the last remnants of the meal.