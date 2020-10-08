Baltimore Museum of Art is gradually getting ‘gutted’ | READER COMMENTARY

We go to museums to be inspired, to reach for the stars, to dream of the possible and the impossible, to be transformed. The board and its director are slowly gutting the BMA. Last year, the museum sold art that they said was superfluous in order to buy works by artists who are other than white males. Historically, white males have created the vast majority of famous western art. That is a fact. Selling works of white males, which is what the museum is doing, does not change the history of art, and selling outstanding examples as the museum currently plans to do diminishes the viewing experience at the BMA. Imagine the Louvre Museum in Paris selling the Mona Lisa. How that money will be used is part of the issue, but understand that the museum will never be able to buy back those works it plans to sell.