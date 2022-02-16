Christopher Bedford’s opportunity is a loss for Baltimore — or is it? | READER COMMENTARY

Christopher Bedford’s departure from the BMA might have been expected, given that he always said he would give the museum five good years. He gave us six, but I wonder how much the acrimony over “deaccessioning” contributed to his departure. From an outsider’s perspective, that dispute and the anger came from the same demographic group that has for centuries benefited from affirmative action for the privileged: the male and the white. Speaking out for diversity, especially following up with real actions, seemed to threaten conservative elements in the fusty old art world. Maybe San Francisco will be a more congenial spot for Mr. Bedford, but it is a shame that Baltimore has to say farewell. Perhaps this is an opportunity to recruit someone with a background that represents the diversity of our city?