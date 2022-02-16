Christopher Bedford’s opportunity is a loss for Baltimore — or is it? | READER COMMENTARY

With Bedford’s departure from BMA, another good one will be gone
Well, we lost Kwame Kwei-Armah of Center Stage. We lost Marin Alsop of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Now, we’re losing the Baltimore Museum of Art’s Christopher Bedford (”Christopher Bedford resigns as director of the Baltimore Museum of Art,” Feb. 9).
To paraphrase the Gordon Lightfoot song, sometimes I think it’s a shame when we think that we’re winning when we’re losing again.
Maureen Martindale, Towson
What is the proper role of the Baltimore Museum of Art?
With the announcement that the director of the Baltimore Museum of Art is resigning to take a new position at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the BMA’s governing board has the opportunity to review its current mission statement and long-term goals. Is the BMA primarily an art museum, or should it continue in its self-assigned current direction as an institution to achieve social change?
The BMA is an internationally recognized depository of important art, decorative arts and furniture, notably pre-20th century. To many current patrons, it appears that its pre-20th century collection has taken a diminished back seat. Where should the BMA focus, as it searches for the immensely important next director? The future and success of the BMA may rest with these decisions. What should be the primary role of the BMA?
John F. Hasler, Sparks Glencoe
Bedford’s departure: an opportunity for the BMA?
Christopher Bedford’s departure from the BMA might have been expected, given that he always said he would give the museum five good years. He gave us six, but I wonder how much the acrimony over “deaccessioning” contributed to his departure. From an outsider’s perspective, that dispute and the anger came from the same demographic group that has for centuries benefited from affirmative action for the privileged: the male and the white. Speaking out for diversity, especially following up with real actions, seemed to threaten conservative elements in the fusty old art world. Maybe San Francisco will be a more congenial spot for Mr. Bedford, but it is a shame that Baltimore has to say farewell. Perhaps this is an opportunity to recruit someone with a background that represents the diversity of our city?
—
