Don’t Maryland artists deserve a place in BMA? | READER COMMENTARY

I am an 81-year-old Baltimore artist and would like to add some thoughts to the subject of the Baltimore Museum of Art (“BMA critics missing the point about attempts to be more inclusive," Oct. 16).
My first impression is how museum representatives included works by Willem De Kooning, Mark Tobey, Helen Frankenthaler, Grace Hartigan, but they excluded those of Clyfford Still and Brice Marden. Mr. Still’s painting is the only one in the BMA collection, and with most of his work in Denver, I would think this piece would be more highly valued.
If they really believe that “equity and diversity make history fairer, more accurate and more meaningful,” then perhaps they should consider the many Maryland artists who have been historically excluded from the museum. A gallery dedicated to rotating displays of artwork by Maryland artists from a variety of disciplines would recognize the amazing talent on our doorstep, accelerate their careers and draw more local visitors to the BMA.
Robert V.P. Davis, Baltimore
