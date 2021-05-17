Do not measure art’s worth by its cost | READER COMMENTARY

Whether these works provide a payout on that $16.1 million “gamble” is irrelevant. Museums are not investment firms, and museum art collections are not investment instruments. The value of these works will be in what they offer the visitors — the art aficionados, the first-time visitors, the students young and old, the people of Baltimore and beyond. How many people will see themselves reflected in art for the first time? How many visitors will find that art articulates those inchoate feelings that had bedeviled them for much of their lives? How many imaginations will be validated and released?