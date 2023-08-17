Baltimore Blueway can be enjoyed safely | READER COMMENTARY

Mayor Brandon Scott arrives by kayak to join a news conference unveiling the master plan for the Baltimore Blueway. A network of eight trails and a dozen access points for non-motorized craft will link cultural, historic and natural sites throughout Baltimore’s Inner Harbor and Middle Branch. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

We applaud The Baltimore Sun for recognizing the importance of the Baltimore Blueway, a water trail plan for the Inner Harbor and Middle Branch, and the opportunities it offers to the people of Baltimore (”Baltimore Blueway: a good way to make a splash,” Aug. 10). In response to the reader who shared concerns about the safety of the Blueway (”Baltimore Blueway plan invites trouble,” Aug. 10), one major goal of the plan is to increase the safety of the Inner Harbor for paddle sports.

Our organizations and businesses represent thousands of people who paddle, row, and sail without incident on Baltimore’s waterways every year. Doing so is safe if people take the same precautions they would take when recreating anywhere else in the Chesapeake Bay. That means wearing a properly fitted personal flotation device, carrying a safety whistle, checking the weather, and letting others know where you are going. The Baltimore Blueway aims to improve safety for paddlers by promoting the importance of these simple tips along with encouraging paddlers to stay on the perimeter of the harbor and out of the commercial shipping channel which runs through the middle.

Water quality has also improved significantly over the last 10 years. Sewer overflows, which happen mainly during large rain events, have decreased 97% in volume since 2018. In fact, much of the Baltimore Harbor meets the Maryland state threshold for swimming 80% of the time. However, due to the impacts of pollution carried by rain into our waterways, people should still avoid swimming anywhere in the Chesapeake Bay for 48 hours after a storm. To help the public make informed decisions, Waterfront Partnership collects water samples from five sites in the Inner Harbor daily (Monday through Friday) and makes the results publicly available on the Baltimore Blueway website.

We want a harbor that is inclusive of more modes of transportation because it accommodates more diverse users and experiences. The Baltimore Blueway is following a model set by other post-industrial waterfront cities that have returned their waterways to recreational use including Buffalo, New York, Boston and Chicago. Just like bike lanes aim to make roads safer for bicyclists, the Blueway offers a safer and more accessible paddling experience in Baltimore.

— Adam Lindquist, Waterfront Partnership

— Doug Silber, Downtown Sailing Center

— Hal Ashman, Ultimate Watersports

— Jessie Benson, B’More SUP

— Ray Scurr, Canton Kayak Club

— Karyn Shackelford, Baltimore Community Rowing

