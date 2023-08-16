Paddling Inner Harbor is a healthy and fun activity | READER COMMENTARY

A kayaker paddles below the Francis Scott Key Bridge as containers are offloaded from the 1,200-foot long Gerda Maersk at the Port of Baltimore. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

As a member of the Canton Kayak Club and longtime city resident, I’d like to respond with some facts to letter writer John Kraft’s fearmongering (”Baltimore Blueway plan invites trouble,” Aug. 10).

While at one time, years ago, the Inner Harbor was inhospitable, no one ever actually died from contact with the water. I have paddled in the Harbor over 100 times over the past two years. I have never gotten sick from the occasional splash to my face, nor have any of the other paddlers who I have had the pleasure paddling with. I would love to share some facts with the letter writer and invite him to join our club and really take advantage of Baltimore’s greatest asset, the water. I highly recommend paddling at sunrise.

Advertisement

In truth, over the past 10 years, the Inner Harbor significantly improved in terms of water quality. It has seen a 97% decrease in the volume of sewer overflows since 2018 which happen mainly during large rain events. There is still an issue of rain-driven pollution that affects the Chesapeake Bay watershed and people should avoid swimming anywhere in the Bay for 48 hours after a storm. To assist all to make informed decisions, the Waterfront Partnership collects water samples from five Inner Harbor sites and makes the results available here: https://www.waterfrontpartnership.org/water-quality-monitoring.

And Kraft (and anyone else who thinks the water’s deadly) should know I actually tipped my kayak over near our Tide Point dock and fell in. I’m happy to say I did not get “hurt, sick and die” as he wrote.

Advertisement

The Baltimore Blueway is an awesome effort by people who care about Baltimore and have recognized that its water is a highly under-utilized resource. I for one, am extremely excited to be part of the effort. And Canton Kayak Club President Ray Scurr was just one of the knowledgeable members of the Baltimore Blueway advisory committee. And I can assure that safety was tantamount to the plan.

— Rob Bennett, Baltimore

The writer is director of marketing and communications for the Canton Kayak Club.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.