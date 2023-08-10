Baltimore Blueway plan invites trouble | READER COMMENTARY

Mayor Brandon Scott, center, arrives by kayak to join a news conference unveiling the master plan for the Baltimore Blueway, a network of eight trails and a dozen access points for non-motorized craft linking cultural, historic and natural sites throughout Baltimore’s Inner Harbor and Middle Branch. Aug. 3, 2023. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

I support the efforts of Mayor Brandon Scott for trying to improve access to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, but I think the Baltimore Blueway is a bad idea and people are going to get hurt, sick and die (”Officials unveil plan for Inner Harbor paddling trails, kayak launch point at Rash Field,” Aug. 3).

I’ve spent a lot of time on the water in boats of various sizes, and I can guarantee you that most people do not have a respect for the dangers of being on the water, especially in a germ-ridden body like the Inner Harbor. I don’t think the operators of the Blueway can only let people with experience go out into the harbor with paddleboards and canoes. These are both tippy conveyancesm and anytime someone loses their balance or tries to show off or act a fool, they can end up in the water.

Advertisement

That water is far from clean. Even with a life jacket on, people can panic and get a mouthful, or more, of dirty water. Aside from that, we all remember the time when a water taxi was flipped when gusty winds arrived and several people died. We rented a boat slip at Harborview for a year, and I was amazed at how strong the winds could be, even with all of those tall buildings around that you would think would block the wind. Sometimes the winds seemed to come out of nowhere and swirl in different directions.

I know people’s best interests are at heart but sometimes you cannot protect people from themselves.

Advertisement

— John Kraft, Halethorpe

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.