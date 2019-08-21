Bluestem Development in Baltimore County doesn’t meet open space requirements

I applaud the story on page one focusing on open space issues in Baltimore County (“Baltimore County lets developers count parking islands as open space. A new bill could change that,” Aug. 19). Throughout our metropolitan region and urban centers around the country, the increasing scarcity of open space for people to enjoy is a distressing tragedy. This condition does not have to exist and can be reversed.
Baltimore County established its open space policies in 1988, with revisions in 1999, as part of its master planning process. The current manual states regulations are to “provide for open spaces in order to offer recreational opportunities close to home; to enhance the appearance of neighborhoods through the preservation of natural green spaces; to counteract the effects of urban congestion and monotony; and to encourage participation by all age groups in the use and care of local open space tracts.” Unfortunately, these policies do not work because the developers have secured county accommodations that are nothing more than loopholes.
Consider the case of Bluestem Development adjacent to Lake Roland Park along Falls Road just south of Pimlico Road. The developers purchased a six acre property for $4.25 million in March 2016, subject to a zoning change to permit a mixed used project, including six to eight stories of residential apartments. After some back and forth, the current proposal is three, two to three story buildings of retail and offices, a four story parking garage and other surfaces allowing 582 spaces and six stories of 152 residential units.
The opaque calculations made by the county, as described in your article, says the proposal requires 3.5 acres of open space. Now, justice would say that if they cannot provide 3.5 acres of open space on their property, then they should provide the equivalent elsewhere, say $2.5 million worth of open space (3.5/6.0 acres x $4.25million).
Well, the county came up with a total of $353,000 in “fees in lieu of open space.” They then gave credit for amenities such as a private pool and pickle ball court. The net amount paid by the developer at this point is estimated to be $92,000 for amenities at Lake Roland Park (certainly appreciated but far from justice).
The developer made a commitment to a community association for “a minimum of one acre of green space” on the property. Current plans show 0.97 acres of “amenity open space” and includes .4 acres of a previously established forest buffer easement and drainage and utility easements, all of which restrict pedestrian travel. Our experts make clear this does not meet county open space requirements, nor does it appear to comply with the concept of incremental “green space.”
This folly can be stopped if we, the community, engage vigorously with our elected officials and demand justice.
Mark R. Fetting, Baltimore
The writer speaks on behalf of Save Lake Roland.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.