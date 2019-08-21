Bluestem Development in Baltimore County doesn’t meet open space requirements

Baltimore County established its open space policies in 1988, with revisions in 1999, as part of its master planning process. The current manual states regulations are to “provide for open spaces in order to offer recreational opportunities close to home; to enhance the appearance of neighborhoods through the preservation of natural green spaces; to counteract the effects of urban congestion and monotony; and to encourage participation by all age groups in the use and care of local open space tracts.” Unfortunately, these policies do not work because the developers have secured county accommodations that are nothing more than loopholes.