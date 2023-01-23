Education spending looks like a boondoggle | READER COMMENTARY

The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the state’s landmark K-12 public school reform plan adopted in 2021, is expected to be a major focus for education leaders for years to come. File. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun). (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

How convenient. The leaders of the exorbitantly priced Blueprint for Maryland’s Future are stating that we won’t be able to determine its success or failure until 2036 (”Blueprint for Maryland’s Future: Inside the state’s massive plan to reform public education,” Jan. 20). So there is a good chance that, as a senior citizen, I won’t be around to learn that this latest progressive attempt to throw massive amounts of public money at a dubious educational “crisis” was just another government boondoggle.

Unfortunately, I probably will still be around to see my state and county taxes raised in the coming years to pay for it.

Advertisement

— Robert West, Ellicott City

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.