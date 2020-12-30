Maryland K-12 reform a top priority | READER COMMENTARY

Societal pressures continue to result in a decline in the mental health and well-being of our children regardless of race and socioeconomic status. The Blueprint provides funding to support our children’s mental well-being. The Blueprint also allows for the expansion of rigorous academics and career technology programs. Adequate staffing allows for increased school counselors to help support the development of our children’s mental health and connect them to additional rigorous educational opportunities including career technology education. Thanks to these improved outcomes, school counselors will be able to provide the individual attention that students deserve to successfully navigate their future both intellectually and mentally.