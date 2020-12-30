Maryland K-12 reform a top priority | READER COMMENTARY

Now more than ever, it is critical to support funding the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. While Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto is disappointing, investing in our children’s education to fully fund adequate staffing and academic programs are essential to support our children (”Maryland school reform bill: The math doesn’t add up,” Dec. 7).
Societal pressures continue to result in a decline in the mental health and well-being of our children regardless of race and socioeconomic status. The Blueprint provides funding to support our children’s mental well-being. The Blueprint also allows for the expansion of rigorous academics and career technology programs. Adequate staffing allows for increased school counselors to help support the development of our children’s mental health and connect them to additional rigorous educational opportunities including career technology education. Thanks to these improved outcomes, school counselors will be able to provide the individual attention that students deserve to successfully navigate their future both intellectually and mentally.
Not fully funding the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future will be far more costly in the long run for our citizens. Fully funding the Blueprint will result in a better trained and more educated workforce. Both training and education allow for students to achieve higher lifetime income potentials that in-turn support our local and state economy.
Steve Burnett, Pikesville
