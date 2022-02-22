Maryland must honor its commitment to equitable school funding | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland is poised to set the pace for our nation with the novel and progressive Blueprint. Restoration of the $140 million gap in Gov. Larry Hogan’s education budget and, more specifically, the $126 million for Prince George’s County and Baltimore is paramount. Not to do so will undermine a fundamental principle of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future which is to provide equitable public education opportunities for all students regardless of ZIP code. It can’t be stated enough that the Education Effort Adjustment axed by the governor in his proposed budget is not a frill — it’s vital to assuring that chronically underserved students get the kind of excellent education necessary for their benefit and for the good of all Marylanders.