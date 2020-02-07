I write to share my experience as a teacher, parent and Marylander who sees the urgent need to pass the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future (“Baltimore archbishop, schools CEO: Funding Kirwan education plan shows commitment to kids,” Jan. 29). I teach chemistry at Hereford High. This is my 26th year in the classroom and 13th year in Baltimore County Public Schools. I have a second grader at West Towson Elementary, and my wife teaches English at Towson High. My family believes deeply in public education, and I know we have an incredible opportunity in front of us to improve schools for families like mine across the state.
As a teacher, I’ve seen how staffing shortages have become a serious problem in BCPS. Classes are overcrowded, and AP and other course offerings have been cut back. Children don’t have adequate access to important in-school health resources, special educators, counselors, psychologists, and support professionals. Too few opportunities in career technology education exist for students who don’t attend the specialized magnet schools in Baltimore County.
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future meaningfully addresses all of these issues. It would hire more educators, pay them comparably to other professionals with the same education level, and ramp up special education and mental health staffing. Career technology-based curricula would be included in non-technical schools to allow more students to prepare to enter the workforce. Our students, communities and the state’s future economy will benefit immeasurably if the blueprint is passed. Contact your legislators and tell them to pass the Blueprint in the 2020 legislative session.
Charlie Fluharty, Towson
