The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future meaningfully addresses all of these issues. It would hire more educators, pay them comparably to other professionals with the same education level, and ramp up special education and mental health staffing. Career technology-based curricula would be included in non-technical schools to allow more students to prepare to enter the workforce. Our students, communities and the state’s future economy will benefit immeasurably if the blueprint is passed. Contact your legislators and tell them to pass the Blueprint in the 2020 legislative session.