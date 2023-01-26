Maryland’s ‘blueprint’ is a sensible plan to upgrade schools for the benefit of all | READER COMMENTARY

William Kirwan, who chaired a Maryland commission on education, talks about a 10-year plan to improve education in the state, now known as the Blueprint For Maryland's Future, during a news conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Annapolis. (AP Photo/Brian Witte) (Brian Witte/AP)

It’s not a boondoggle, and it’s not a crisis. Despite what a recent letter writer may claim (”Education spending looks like a boondoggle,” Jan. 23), the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is just another 10-year plan that charts the direction which education needs to take in order to achieve the kind of society that we all yearn for. That is, a society in which every child in the state has more of an equal start in life than at any time in the past.

There is no more worthy goal in government than to educate the children of our entire state so that they can all become informed, productive and happy citizens and not be the kind of unsociable citizen who holds grudges against people they don’t agree with and goes to find a gun to back up their worst inclinations. Children who are helped along the way will in time learn to help others. That is the goal of this very worthy blueprint.

— D. Lankford, Towson

