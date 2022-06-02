Flap over blue-gray patch is political correctness run amok | READER COMMENTARY

Various patches designed following the creation of the 29th Infantry Division's blue-and-gray insignia rest inside a display frame held May 25, 2022, by Frank Armiger, national executive director of the 29th Infantry Division Association in Baltimore. The association is seeking to preserve the division's yin yang-style patch. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun). (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

The recent article, “Commission on Confederate names, symbols in military considers dropping 29th Infantry Division’s blue-and-gray insignia” (May 27), struck me as another instance of political correctness run amok initiated by people with little understanding of history.

The 29th Infantry Division of the U.S. National Guard was formed in 1917. Americans in states previously divided by the factions of the Civil War joined together and reconciled to face a common enemy during World War I. The “Blue and Gray” was deployed to France as part of the American Expeditionary Force to fight the Axis powers. Called up again for service during World War II, the division was in the first wave of troops landing at Normandy.

I was raised by a World War II veteran and Maryland native who was wounded on Omaha Beach. I know how proud he was to wear the blue-and-gray patch representing the 29th Division. He would be very disappointed to learn that today’s idea of political correctness was considering eliminating this emblem of his service. I do not believe, nor, I think, would he, that it was ever considered racist or an homage to the Confederacy. Rather, it was and is seen as a symbol of reconciliation and celebration of joining together to fight for freedom and democracy.

— Elizabeth H. Lehmann, Phoenix

