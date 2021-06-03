Want to save Chesapeake Bay crabs? Spare the females. | READER COMMENTARY

Once, just once, I wish someone would talk about the real issue causing the low numbers in blue crabs (”Blue crabs: A not-so-tasty outlook for Maryland’s favorite shellfish,” May 27).
One year, the fishermen blamed it on the abundance of rockfish eating all of the young crabs before they even had a chance to mature. Then they said it was the high price of gas and other costs related to the fishing trade. Both of those facts were nothing but excuses for price gouging.
The only true reason is that you cannot take the female of any species and expect that species to thrive. One female crab can carry 750,000 to 8 million eggs. So, for every female removed from our waters, we lose the potential of an uncountable number of blue crabs.
Just close your eyes and imagine that you are watching a dozen female crabs disbursing their eggs. Now, imagine those eggs as little baby crabs swimming away. Now, do the math. That’s 12 times as many as 8 million. How many baby crabs do think just swam away?
What do we get in return for not restricting the harvest of female crabs? We get horrific price gouging and abuse of our natural resources.
But nobody ever listens. Please, do what is right and help to stop this abuse.
Rita Fox, La Plata
