Invasive blue catfish a problem but disaster declaration not the answer | READER COMMENTARY

Elisabeth Flavin of Belcamp holds a 25-inch blue catfish, an invasive species in the Chesapeake Bay, that she caught near the Concord Point Lighthouse in Havre de Grace. File. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun). (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Gov. Wes Moore’s March request to the federal government for federal disaster aid for the Chesapeake Bay is well intentioned, but is not the best approach for improving the immediate and longer-term health of the bay (”Maryland Gov. Wes Moore seeks federal aid against invasive species that threaten Chesapeake Bay’s fishing industry,” March 16).

Governor Moore’s more recent initiative to address the serious and steadily increasing negative impact of invasive blue catfish in the Chesapeake Bay is a much better approach and merits much greater support. That initiative is to allocate $6.1 million in grant funding from the U. S. Department of Agriculture to the Maryland Department of Agriculture for the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program. This program connects local farmers, watermen, waterwomen and fresh seafood processors with Maryland food banks.

Advertisement

At the Delmarva Fisheries Association (DFA), we fully agree with the governor’s observation that “We do not need to choose between supporting agriculture, supporting our seafood sector, and fighting hunger. We can and we must do all the above at absolutely the same time.”

Just as importantly, the measurable results of the new funding for the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program can be monitored and adjusted continuously if or when needed.

Advertisement

At DFA, we suggest another initiative that will even further help address the blue catfish invasion. That initiative is congressional action to address issues with inspections by the U.S. Department of Agriculture of blue catfish harvested from the bay. These inspections can be time consuming, cumbersome, costly to watermen and waterwomen, costly to seafood processors and, ultimately, costly to seafood consumers, increasing numbers of whom are learning to appreciate the taste of freshly caught blue catfish.

As U.S. Rep. Andy Harris now serves as chair of the House Appropriations subcommittee that oversees the Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration, he is in a prime position to help address this issue. Now is the time to move quickly and boldly on the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program and on federal fresh caught blue catfish inspections.

At DFA, we look forward to such action as soon as possible as another step in helping to ensure the wild seafood harvests in the Chesapeake Bay will not only survive, but also thrive.

— Robert Newberry, Crumpton

The writer is chair of the Delmarva Fisheries Association.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.