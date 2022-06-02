What is truly offensive is seeking to smear the heroic 29th Division | READER COMMENTARY

Posing May 25, 2022, between a mannequin wearing a helmet bearing a blue and gray insignia and the uniform of U.S. Army Pvt. Otto J. May in 1918, is Frank Armiger, the national executive director of the 29th Infantry Division Association. The association seeks to preserve the division's yin yang-style patch, which dates to World War I. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

On Memorial Day, I could not help but think back to the American Cemetery above Omaha Beach in Normandy. I cannot help but think of the monument dedicated to the 29th Infantry Division further down the beach. And I cannot help but think of my mother who, as a Red Cross lady, befriended and then lost so many GI’s from that heroic division.

As a little boy I was proud to wear the blue-and-gray patch on my shoulder (”Commission on Confederate names, symbols in military considers dropping 29th Infantry Division’s blue-and-gray insignia,” May 27). My mother had a few left as souvenirs and she sewed them on my sweaters. From the earliest age, I was told the story of how the states of Maryland and Virginia, once divided by the Civil War, had come together and reunited in the cause of our nation’s freedom.

I have remained faithful to the 29th Division throughout my life, although I never served. Every visit to Normandy fills me with pride for the valor and sacrifice my fellow Marylanders exhibited on that fateful day. Had I been alive then, the 29th would have been my division.

I have never once heard even the shadow of a suggestion that the patch was in honor of the Confederacy. I have heard repeatedly that it honored the reunification of the Union and the coming together of brave Americans who were willing to fight and die for their country. If there are those who take offense in the blue and gray patch, let me say I take greater offense in their disdain for our boys and our proud heritage of offering a united front to those who would attack us.

— John A. Spoler, Baltimore

